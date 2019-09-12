Home

Charles John RUNNACLES

Charles John RUNNACLES Notice
RUNNACLES Charles John Peacefully, at Westerton Care Home, Bearsden, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Charlie, beloved husband to Catherine, much loved dad and father-in-law to Fiona and Ken. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 19, at 12 noon, at Clydebank Co-operative Funeral Home, 11 Hume Street, Clydebank, G81 1XL, thereafter to New Kilpatrick Cemetery, Bearsden at 1 pm, approximately, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
