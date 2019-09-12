|
|
|
RUNNACLES Charles John Peacefully, at Westerton Care Home, Bearsden, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Charlie, beloved husband to Catherine, much loved dad and father-in-law to Fiona and Ken. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 19, at 12 noon, at Clydebank Co-operative Funeral Home, 11 Hume Street, Clydebank, G81 1XL, thereafter to New Kilpatrick Cemetery, Bearsden at 1 pm, approximately, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Sept. 12, 2019