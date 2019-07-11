|
McMANUS
Catherine Jane Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on July 8, 2019, Jane, much loved and proud mum of Fraser. A loving daughter of David and dear sister of Colin, Gordon and Duncan. Beloved auntie and loyal friend. Devoted head teacher to pupils at Newton Primary and Doune Primary. Funeral service at Killermont Parish Church, Bearsden, on Thursday, July 18, at 12.30 pm. Thereafter to Langfaulds Cemetery, at 2 pm, all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to
Strathcarron Hospice, Denny, FK6 5HJ, Charity Number: SC006704.
Published in Milngavie Herald on July 11, 2019