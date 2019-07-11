Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine McManus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine McManus

Notice Condolences

Catherine McManus Notice
McMANUS
Catherine Jane Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on July 8, 2019, Jane, much loved and proud mum of Fraser. A loving daughter of David and dear sister of Colin, Gordon and Duncan. Beloved auntie and loyal friend. Devoted head teacher to pupils at Newton Primary and Doune Primary. Funeral service at Killermont Parish Church, Bearsden, on Thursday, July 18, at 12.30 pm. Thereafter to Langfaulds Cemetery, at 2 pm, all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to
Strathcarron Hospice, Denny, FK6 5HJ, Charity Number: SC006704.
Published in Milngavie Herald on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.