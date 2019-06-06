|
BROWNE Benjamin Harding Peacefully, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St Margaret of Scotland Hospice, Clydebank, aged 72, beloved husband of Sudi, much loved father and grandfather. Former consultant Ophthalmologist at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Memorial service will be held at Wellington Church, 77 Southpark Avenue, Glasgow, G12 8LE on June 21, at 2 pm. Family, friends, former colleagues and patients most welcome. Flowers and dark clothing unnecessary.
Published in Milngavie Herald on June 6, 2019
