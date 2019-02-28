Resources More Obituaries for Vera KIRK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vera KIRK

Passed away on 7th February 2019

Husband Tony, son Niall, daughters Elaine, Cathy, Jacinta, Sarah, sons-in-law, Niall's partner, grand-children, sister, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews wish to express their sincere thanks to all who sympathised with them on their recent loss. A heartfelt thanks to our many family, friends and neighbours who attended the wake and funeral, brought mass and sympathy cards and provided food also to all those who donated to Macmillan. A special thanks to Father McGinn for a beautiful Requiem mass and spoke with such respect about Vera. Thanks also to everyone who took part in the service, especially Jackie Loughran for the beautiful singing. Heartfelt thanks to Niall A. Loughran Funeral Directors who carried out the funeral and arrangements with such respect and dignity. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Antrim area hospital. Thanks also to the management and staff of the Greenvale who provided a beautiful meal after the burial. Since it is impossible to thank everybody individually we trust this acknowledgement will be accepted as a heartfelt and sincere expression of our gratitude and appreciation. Vera's months mind mass will be celebrated on Saturday 9th March 2019 at 6.00pm in Holy Trinity Chapel Cookstown.

Cookstown, Draperstown, Randalstown, Belfast, Gortin, London, Keenaghan and Tamnaskinney'. Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Feb. 28, 2019