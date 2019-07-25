|
FULLERTON
Thomas James (Tommy)
2nd Anniversary
Died 22nd July 2017
In loving memory of my most loved husband Tommy.
I think about you all the time and see your face so clear. It's as if no time has passed since you were standing here.
The years we spent together were so precious and too few. My heart now aches with longing for more time to spend with you.
So while you wait in Heaven and you are watching over me. Know you live within my heart and will eternally.
Love you always, Magda x
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on July 25, 2019