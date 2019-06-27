|
Treasured memories of a dear husband, Thomas Gordon (Tommy John), who died 29th June, 1984, result of Fire Service Duties.
If memories bring us closer, We are never far apart. For you are always in my thoughts, And forever in my heart.
Always remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife Ruth.
43, Morgan's Hill Road.
In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, Thomas Gordon, killed on Fire Service Duty 29th June, 1984.
I lost a father with a heart of gold, How much I miss him can never be told. He shared my troubles and helped me along, If I follow his footsteps I will never go wrong.
Always remembered and sadly missed by his son Gordon, daughter-in-law Jennifer and grandchildren Norma and Graham.
68, Pomeroy Road.
