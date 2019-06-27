Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas BLACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas BLACK

Memories Condolences

Thomas BLACK Memories
BLACK
Treasured memories of a dear husband, Thomas Gordon (Tommy John), who died 29th June, 1984, result of Fire Service Duties.
If memories bring us closer, We are never far apart. For you are always in my thoughts, And forever in my heart.
Always remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife Ruth.
43, Morgan's Hill Road.

BLACK
In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, Thomas Gordon, killed on Fire Service Duty 29th June, 1984.
I lost a father with a heart of gold, How much I miss him can never be told. He shared my troubles and helped me along, If I follow his footsteps I will never go wrong.
Always remembered and sadly missed by his son Gordon, daughter-in-law Jennifer and grandchildren Norma and Graham.
68, Pomeroy Road.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.