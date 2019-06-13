Services Funeral Mass 10:00 Church of the Holy Trinity Cookstown View Map Resources More Obituaries for Rosie OWENS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rosie OWENS

Notice OWENS

Rosie (nee Potter)

Died 23rd May 2019 (Cookstown)

Rosie's husband Joe, their children Tanya, Dwayne and Gemma, son-in-law Shaun, daughter-in-law Lara and Gemma's partner David, grandchildren Caiden, Ava, Emily and Jake her brothers, sisters and entire family circle would like to express their sincerest thanks to all those who sympathised with us in our recent bereave-ment. We wish to thank most sincerely the many family members, neighbours and friends who worked tirelessly throughout the wake organising the tea and those who brought food etc. We greatly appreciate all those who attended Rosie's wake, requiem mass and burial, to those who sent mass cards, floral tributes, telephoned and to those who travelled long distances to be with us during this difficult time, the kind words and memories shared by so many, has brought great comfort to us all. Sincere gratitude to Father McGinn for the beautiful funeral and requiem Mass, to the grave diggers, Eucharistic ministers, altar server, those who did the readings and to Meave Glackin for the beautiful singing. To the doctors, nurses and staff of Craigavon Area Hospital thank you for your dedicated and compassionate care of Rosie during her short stay. To Mickey McElhatton and the staff of the Greenvale Hotel for the beautiful meal and to Jodie Neville at All spec Marquees. To Joanna and Niall A. Loughran Funeral Directors, we will never forget the professional, caring and personal way you dealt with us through this difficult time. As it impossible to thank everyone individually, we hope this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the mass will be offered for you intentions. Rosie's Months Mind mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Holy Trinity Cookstown on Saturday 22nd June at 10am. Published in Mid Ulster Mail on June 13, 2019