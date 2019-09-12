Resources More Obituaries for Philomena McELHATTON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Philomena McELHATTON

In proud and loving memory of our darling mother, Philomena McElhatton.



We, the family would like to express our sincerest gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to all who sympathised with and supported us following our recent loss. During this time we realised how much our family, friends and neighbours meant to us. The immeasurable kindness and help demonstrated by you all will never be forgotten. A special word of thanks to the District Nurses, Marie Curie Nurses, Dalriada out of hours and of course the Home Helps, who mummy looked forward to seeing every day. To Joanna from Niall A Loughran Funeral Directors for her professional and personal manner in which she carried out her duties. It gave us great comfort in knowing mummy was in your care. To Father Hughes for his attentiveness to mummy over the years and for the beautiful funeral service, to Father O'Donnell and to her lifelong friend Father Michael Martin; all of whom provided great comfort and spiritual guidance to mummy her in final few weeks. To Maeve and the Organist for their beautiful and touching music during the service. To our cousin Arthur who helped organise the transport during the wake and all the men who so kindly gave up their time. Extended thanks to everyone who so generously provided refreshments over the wake and to the management and staff of the Mill Wheel for the funeral dinner. We trust this acknowledgment will be accepted as a token of our most sincere thanks; however it is possible that through our sadness that someone may have been overlooked and for this we deeply apologise.

The Months Mind Mass for the happy repose of mummy's soul will be offered on Friday 13th September at 7.30pm at St Mary's Dunamore. Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Sept. 12, 2019