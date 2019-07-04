Resources More Obituaries for Peter O'CONNOR Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter O'CONNOR

Notice O'CONNOR

Peter.

Melbourne, Australia

Peter's brother Joe and sister Nora wish to express sincere thanks to family, relatives and friends who supported them during this sad time. To those who called, sent flowers, cards and messages of condolences we are truly grateful. A warm thanks to Fr. Paddy Hughes for his prayers and compassion at this time. Peter was pre deceased by his wife Eileen, his two brothers Frankie and Matt and is survived by his daughters Clare and Paula as well as his four grandchildren and extended O'Connor family. Funeral took place in Melbourne Monday 17th. June 2019. Peter's Months Mind Mass will be held Sunday 7th July at 11.30am in St Josephs Church Killeenan, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone. Published in Mid Ulster Mail on July 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices