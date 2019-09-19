Resources More Obituaries for Peter HAGAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter HAGAN

Notice HAGAN PETER

Wife Ann, sons, daughters, brothers and sisters of the late Peter Hagan would like to express their sincere thanks to all those who sympathised and supported them during their recent sad bereavement. A special word of thanks to all those who helped during the wake in any way. To Fr. Hughes for visiting Peter in hospital, for the lovely Requiem Mass and his continued support. Justin McGurk for his beautiful music and singing. Kildress Wolfe Tones GFC and McAleer and McGarrity for their respectful guard of honours. Sincere thanks to Doctors, Nurses and staff of Ward 5a and the Macmillan team in The Royal Hospital. Niall A. Loughran Funeral Directors for the dignified and compassionate manner in which they carried out the funeral. Extended thanks to everyone who so generously provided refreshments over the wake and to Seamus and Julie McNally and staff for the refreshments provided after the funeral. The love and support shown to our family has been truly overwhelming and as it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, we trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our appreciation.

Peter's Months Mind Mass will be celebrated at 7.30pm on Friday 20th September in St. Joseph's Church, Killeenan. Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Sept. 19, 2019