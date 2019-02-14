|
|
|
McCORMACK
10th Anniversary Treasured memories of a loving son and brother Niall who died 16th February 2009.
We think of you in silence, we often speak your name, but all we have are memories and your pictures in a frame. Your resting place we visit and say a little pray, but no one knows the sadness and heartache as we turn and leave you there.
Loved and remembered by Mum, Dad, Sister and Brothers.
Anniversary Mass will be held in St Joseph's, Killeenan on Sunday 17th February at 11:30am
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Feb. 14, 2019
