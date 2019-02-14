Resources More Obituaries for Maria EASTWOOD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maria EASTWOOD

Notice EASTWOOD Maria Claire The family of the late Maria Claire Eastwood, R.I.P wish to extend their deepest gratitude and appreciation for the kindness, presence, sympathy, thoughtfulness and ongoing support conveyed on Claire's passing. To Claire's friends spanning her five decades living in Birmingham, St Paul's School for Girls - the Principal, former colleagues, past pupils and the Sisters of Charity of St Pauls Convent. Claire's neighbours from her home on Grange Road, dog walking network and wider acquaintances. To our extended Eastwood family circle, family-wide friends and neighbours in Cookstown and beyond. To all those who travelled significant national, international distance and of differing faiths to visit Claire's wake, celebrate Claire's funeral Mass in Cookstown, and the many who made the time to watch and access the funeral service via live stream, locally and globally. For the generous gifts of food, flowers, Masses offered, charitable donations, cards, letters and telephone calls, these were gratefully received and individually appreciated by the family. To Fr. L Boyle PP, Fr. E McGinn CC, Fr. A Eastwood CM and Fr. S McGinley PE AP for their spiritual support to the family, and their fitting delivery of the Mass service and graveside burial to reflect Claire's final wishes. To Christy Quinn, Sacristan at Holy Trinity Church for his support and facilitation over the funeral period. To those who assisted and participated in supporting Claire's wake, funeral and Months Mind services through tea making, altar serving, eucharistic ministry and musical accompaniment; each role and individual played their part to honour Claire. To Drs. Flanigan, McKeever, Hutton and the District Nurses of Loy Medical Centre, Marie Curie support and Falls Chemist for their kind and attentive care during Claire's final days and ensuring her comfort. In addition, Antrim Area Hospital and NI Ambulance Service for their care in Claire's final hours. To the PSNI for traffic control to ease the funeral cortege, Cllr. Trevor Wilson and the Mid Ulster Council staff for their support and services at Forthill cemetery. To Joanna at Niall Loughran Undertakers for her professional, sensitive manner and dignified services. Finally, to all others who assisted and aided the family with tasks, duties and requests. Thank you.

153 Morgan's Hill Road, Cookstown Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Feb. 14, 2019