(Mullawhitra, Ardboe)

We the family of the late Margaret Coney would like to thank everyone who sympathised with us in our recent sad bereavement. We offer our heartfelt thanks to all those who visited Margaret's home, sent mass or sympathy cards, brought gifts, flowers and attended the funeral. We are indebted to all the family, friends and neighbours who supported us during Margaret's illness, wake and funeral. Our sincere thanks to all the staff involved in Margaret's care at home, in Antrim Hospital and to the staff of Coagh Medical Centre. Thanks to Fr McGuigan for celebrating Requiem Mass & to Fr Darragh for his assistance during the Mass. Thank you to everyone who participated during the Mass and to Roisin and Emmett for the beautiful music. To Lavery's Funeral Directors for the dignified and professional manner in which the funeral arrangements were carried out, and to the grave diggers. To Kinturk Cultural Centre for providing the food and refreshments after the service. We trust this acknowledgment will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation and gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Margaret's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moortown at 7.30pm on Friday 31st May. Published in Mid Ulster Mail on May 30, 2019