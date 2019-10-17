PEEPLES

1st Anniversary

and Birthday

In loving memory of our baby boys Luke & Andrew born sleeping on 20th October 2018

We'll never get to see your face or whisper words to make you feel safe.

We'll never get to hold you tight when you can't sleep at night.

We'll never get to sing a lullaby to calm you down when you cry.

We'll never get to fall asleep with you in our arms, bundled in a blanket to keep you warm.

We'll never get to hear you laugh and giggle or see your little toes wiggle.

There are many things we will never get to do, but the hardest is not being with you

Always remembered and sadly missed by Daddy, Mummy, Brothers and Sisters. Luney Road Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Oct. 17, 2019