McGUIGAN
Laura
2nd Anniversary
Precious memories of our beautiful daughter Laura who passed away on 12th December 2017. Sadly missed and dearly loved by your mum and dad Kathleen and Pat, your sisters Emma and Kerrie, your brothers Chris and Danny, your fiancée Emma, your goddaughter Grace and all our extended family circle. Laura's 2nd Anniversary mass will take place on Sunday, 15th December at 11am in Our Lady of the Wayside, Broughderg.
No one knows how much we miss you, no one knows the bitter pain.
We have suffered since we lost you, life has never been the same.
In our hearts your memory lingers, sweetly tender, fond and true.
There is not a day our beautiful Laura, that we do not think of you.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Dec. 12, 2019