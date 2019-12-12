|
CREIGHTON
Kathleen
The sons of the late Kathleen Creighton, 48 Queens Ave Cookstown, wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the lovely cards and messages of condolence, sympathy and support following the recent passing of our mother. Special thanks all the staff at Westlands Home for their compassion, dedication, care and kindness during our mothers short but peaceful stay with them. Appreciation to Rev. Potius, for his comforting words and touching funeral service , to R.Steenson & Son for all the funeral arrangements and family flowers and The Royal Hotel for their hospitality. Donations in lieu of Flowers raised £600 including $200 from Canadian family and friends which was split evenly between Westlands Home Residents Fund and Alzheimer's UK
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Dec. 12, 2019