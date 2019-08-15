Resources More Obituaries for Joe HEGARTY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joe HEGARTY

The family of the late Joe Hegarty of 4 Gortinari, Moneyneena would like to express their sincere gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to all who sympathised with them and supported them following their recent bereavement. Many thanks to all the family, good friends and neighbours who visited the house, sent Mass and sympathy cards and attended the funeral. Thanks to all who helped at the wake and funeral in any way. Our greatest appreciation to Fr. Madden for the beautiful Requiem Mass, Janette, Oonagh and girls for the lovely music and to all who took part in the ceremony. To the carers and his close friends who cared for him until his final days in his home. Grateful thanks to Kevin Murray & Son for the dignified manner in which the funeral arrangements were handled, to Claire's flowers, Sperrin Bakery and the An Rath Dubh. As it is not possible to thank everyone individually, we hope that this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of our grateful appreciation. Joe's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17th 2019 at 6.00pm in St Eugene's Church, Moneyneena. Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Aug. 15, 2019