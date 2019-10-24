WILSON Jean. Daughter of Robert and Emma Morton. It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jean Wilson announce her sudden passing on the morning of October 12th 2019 with her loving family by her side. She is predeceased by her husband Jack in August 2013 and several brothers in Northern Ireland. She will always be loved and remembered by her surviving family, Colleen (Trevor), Robin (Shirley), Glenda (Phil) and Maurice (Christine) as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren she adored very much, her sister Hilary (Don) of Powell River, brothers and sisters in Northern Ireland and many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. No Service by request. She will be laid to rest beside her loving husband Jack. The family would like to thank all the staff at Willington Creek Village for their loving care of Mom over the past one and a half years and a special thanks to our Aunt Margaret (Morton) for all her loving care and support over the years while in Powell River.

Till we meet again. Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Oct. 24, 2019