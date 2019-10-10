|
DRIPPS
In loving memory of a dear father, James Andrew who passed away on 10th October 2016 aged 69.
I think of things you used to say
And all that you would do,
At some point, every single day,
My thoughts will turn to you.
To lose you was a bitter wrench,
The pain cut to my core.
I cried until my tears ran out
And then I cried some more.
This wouldn't be your wish for me
That I'd be forever sad,
So I'll try to remind myself
Of the happy times we had.
I know I can't be with you now
And you can't be with me,
But safe inside my heart you'll stay,
That's where you'll always be.
Deeply missed by Philip and Mary, Kells, Ballymena.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Oct. 10, 2019