DRIPPS

In loving memory of a dear father, James Andrew who passed away on 10th October 2016 aged 69.



I think of things you used to say

And all that you would do,

At some point, every single day,

My thoughts will turn to you.



To lose you was a bitter wrench,

The pain cut to my core.

I cried until my tears ran out

And then I cried some more.



This wouldn't be your wish for me

That I'd be forever sad,

So I'll try to remind myself

Of the happy times we had.



I know I can't be with you now

And you can't be with me,

But safe inside my heart you'll stay,

That's where you'll always be.



Deeply missed by Philip and Mary, Kells, Ballymena. Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Oct. 10, 2019