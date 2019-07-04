KIRKPATRICK IAN

Precious memories of my dear Daddy called Home 6th July 2010.

I wish I had the secret of turning back of time, to get rid of this pain and emptiness I've had from the day I lost you. So, so proud to be your daughter. I had your unconditional love. You definitely wore your Daddy title more than anyone. You will forever be my hero. So Lord please go find my Daddy and hug him tight from me, for it's so hard here without him. I just miss him you see, much more than words can possibly say. Till we meet again in glory. I love you Daddy. xx

Your broken-hearted daughter, Lorraine Published in Mid Ulster Mail on July 4, 2019