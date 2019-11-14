|
WATTERSON
The family of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Watterson would like to express their most sincere thanks to all the kind relatives, friends and neighbours who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. To all the staff in both Castledawson and Bellaghy Health Centres, Home Help Teams, Marie Curie and Dalriada, for their dedicated care and attention to our mother during her short illness and also the Rev. Ruth Murray for her home and hospital visitations. We greatly appreciate the thoughtfulness of all those you gave donations in lieu of flowers, called at the home, telephoned, sent cards, attended the funeral or helped and supported us in any way. A special word of thanks to Archdeacon Scott, Rev. Boyd for conducting the funeral service and for their words of comfort and prayers, to the organist for her contribution and to the ladies of Woods Mill MU for providing the tea. Our sincere thanks to Jordan Kennedy and staff at Garvin's Funeral Service for the caring and dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, we trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation. Elizabeth, William and Sandra and their families.
