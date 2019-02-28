Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth SHIELS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth SHIELS

Notice SHIELS

Elizabeth - Nee Sufferin

Crewe House, Maghera

We the Sons, Daughter, Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, Sisters and extended family circle of the late Elizabeth Shiels would like to express our sincere heartfelt thanks to all those who supported us during the days and weeks following the sad loss of the head of our family. We would like particularly to thank the hundreds of people who called at the home during the nights and days of the wake, telephoned, sent cards or messages of sympathy and those who brought or sent gifts, also Rev Stewart and the elders of Maghera Presbyterian Church, Ronnie McKee and Nancy Anderson, for their support of the family at the hospital. We also appreciate the support of clergymen from other churches, connected with individual family members, at the home and at the funeral. We felt humbled by the large number of people who attended the funeral service and feel we better understand the respect and esteem in which Elizabeth was held. Thank you. We would like to thank Rev Stewart for his thoughtful intuitive comments during the funeral service and for his eulogy of Elizabeth and we would also commend the organist for her rendition of the music which Elizabeth had chosen and requested for her funeral service. A special word of thanks is reserved for Dr McNeill and the staff of Maghera Health Centre. Dr McNeill has been very attentive especially during Elizabeth's final illness. Thanks also are due to the doctors and nurses at Antrim Area Hospital. We would like to place on record our appreciation of the work of the ladies of Maghera Presbyterian Church in preparing the lovely tea after the funeral service and thank Elizabeth Paul organiser, who liaised with Edith Blair and George McKee for the eats and ask her to convey our thanks to the ladies and all concerned. We also thank the Church for the use of the Church Hall. Thank you to those who donated money in lieu of flowers to Elizabeth's chosen charity, N.I. Chest Heart and Stroke, c/o James McMullan & Son Undertakers and we would like to especially commend Mr Andrew McMullan and his staff for the professional, sensitive and dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements and for liaising with Rev Stewart and the organist, and conveying our thanks to the gravedigger and collating the donations for the charity. We trust that this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation. Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.