SHIELS
In loving memory of David (Dave) Shiels a devoted father, brother and uncle brutally murdered by terrorists 3rd December 1990.

The time that we had, dad,
It wasn't nearly enough,
A matter of weeks to pack an entire lifetime of love.
A heart of gold you were too good for this place,
Someone special we cannot replace.

Sorely missed by your son Steven, brothers George, William, Ian, Kenny, Roy, Russell, Sam, sister Amy and wider family circle.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Dec. 5, 2019
