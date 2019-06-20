|
|
|
PEEPLES
13th Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great -grandfather, Clarke, called home 19th June 2006.
Looking back with memories, upon the path you trod. We bless the hours we had with you, and leave the rest with God. We miss you in so many ways, we miss the things you used to say, and when old times we do recall, it's then we miss you most of all.
Always remembered and sadly missed everyday by his wife Isobel (Beagh), family and family circle
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on June 20, 2019
Read More