HANCOCK BRIAN

Precious, loving memories of a devoted husband and father, on his First Anniversary, who sadly passed away on 19th October 2018.



Your golden heart stopped beating,

Your tired hands put to rest,

God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.

Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same,

But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.

You left us treasured memories, your love is still our guide,

And although we cannot see you, you're always at our side.



You're wonderful to think of and so hard to live without.

We love and miss you so much.

Judith, Alex and Bryony. Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Oct. 17, 2019