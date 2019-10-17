Resources More Obituaries for Brian HANCOCK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brian HANCOCK

Notice HANCOCK The family circle of the late Brian Hancock, who passed away suddenly on the 19th October 2018, wish to express their most sincere thanks to all those who symathised with them in their bereavement. Thanks to all those who attended the wake, the funeral, sent cards, telephoned, gave donations in lieu of flowers for Marie Curie and helped or took part in any way. Thank you to everyone for their continuing support. Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation. Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Oct. 17, 2019