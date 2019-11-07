|
|
|
McGEAGH
The family of the late Arthur Benjamin McGeagh (Ben) formerly of the Burn Road Cookstown, would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone who sympathised with them during their recent sad bereavement. To all those who visited, telephoned, sent cards and letters of condolences, attended the funeral service and made donations to Marie Curie, thank you profusely. Many thanks to the outstanding work of Beragh District Nurses, their compassionate care and medical expertise was greatly appreciated. Our appreciation also goes to the nurses from Marie Curie, their selfless duty of care for Ben was exceptional. Thanks to Mr Aidan O'Brien (Consultant Craigavon Area Hospital), Dr Motherwell and colleagues, including administration staff of Drumragh Family Practice. Thanks also goes to Community Occupational Therapy staff and Community Physiotherapy staff. A special word of thanks goes to Rev R Herron, for his ministry and long standing friendship with Ben, also for officiating the funeral service with such dignity and respect. We also would like to thank, Rev N Smyth for his dedicated pastoral care towards Ben and taking part in the funeral service. Thanks to the organist, Stanley Matthews. Many thanks to Steenson Funeral Services Cookstown, in particular Brian Steenson, the funeral director for the highly honourable and dignified manner in which he carried out his duties. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere gratitude and appreciation.
Beragh, Omagh, Seskinore and Belfast
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Nov. 7, 2019