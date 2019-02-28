Resources More Obituaries for Annie DAVIS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Annie DAVIS

Notice DAVIS

Annie Mary

The sons, daughter and family circle of the late Mrs Annie Mary Davis wish to express their sincere thanks to all who supported them in their recent bereavement. The family would like to thank all the medical teams, Dr Hunter and Fairhill Health Centre, Antrim Area Hospital, also the district nurses, home help teams and carers who attended Annie at home in her later years. Thanks to Canon Barry Paine for conducting the funeral service. Thanks to Garvins Funeral Undertakers for the professional and dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. Heartfelt thanks to all those who called at the house, brought food, sent cards and attended the funeral. Since it is impossible to thank everyone individually we trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as an expression of our appreciation.

Ballyneil Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Feb. 28, 2019