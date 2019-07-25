Resources More Obituaries for Anna BRADLEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anna BRADLEY

Notice BRADLEY

Anna

Formally Neill (Nee Kelly)

Daughters Anna and Jeanene, son-in-law Willie and grandson David of the late Anna Bradley would like to thank everyone who sympathised with us in our recent sad bereavement. We are indebted to Rev Glen Jordan, Angela, Sammy, Jonny, Elaine, Lesley, Stephen and Cath who sat with us in Antrim Hospital and were with us in the home. We wish to thank our wonderful neighbours and friends who called at the home and sent sympathy cards. A special thanks to Doreen, Barry, Eileen, Patsy, Denise and the Gamble family, Damian and the Convery family, Thomas and the Kelly family, FP McCann for chairs and traffic control and Lawrence's Cake Shop Magherafelt for catering in the home. We would like to thank all who called at the home with mummy when her mobility decreased especially Dr. Woulahan and Dr. Murphy from Castledawson Surgery, Dr. Shang Chinese Clinic Magherafelt, Mary Halferty, Gulladuff and Rhonda Patterson from Eclipse Hairdressers Maghera. Special thanks to Rev Jordan for all his support and the beautiful church service. We would like to thank the grave digger, organist and Edith Blair for the lovely tea in the Church hall after the Church service. Thanks to Jordan Kennedy from Garvin's Funeral Services for the caring and dignified manner in which the funeral arrangements were carried out. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, we hope this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our appreciation.

