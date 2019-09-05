Resources More Obituaries for Albert SMALLWOOD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Albert SMALLWOOD

We the family of the late Albert, would like to express our sincere gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to all who sympathised with and supported us following our recent bereavement, to those who sent cards or messages of sympathy, gave donations in lieu of flowers, attended the wake or funeral or helped in any way. We would especially like to thank the staff of the Royal Victoria Hospital for their exceptional care and kindness and the staff of Cookstown Medical Centre for their devoted care over the years. Thanks also to Rev. Canon Porteus and Rev. Canon Duncan for their pastoral calls and for conducting the funeral service. Finally, thanks to Brian and staff of R.Steenson and Son Funeral Services for the utmost dignified and professional manner in which they carried out their duties. As it is not possible to thank everyone individually, we hope that this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of our grateful appreciation. Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Sept. 5, 2019