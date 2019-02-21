MILLAR PEEPLES

23rd Anniversary

Precious memories of our darling son Alan who died as a result of an accident on 24th February 1996 aged 8

This is for someone wonderful as loved as one could be.

For you were everything in life, you meant the world you see.

And sometimes life can be unkind when hearts are torn in two, but nothing ever could compare to the pain of losing you.

But all the love you left behind forever will live on.

And so until we meet again, rest peacefully, dear Son.

Always remembered and sadly missed every day by Mum and Dad.

Alexander Pk Upperlands xx. Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More