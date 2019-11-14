|
|
|
SCOPES Winifred Elsie Peacefully at the Princess Royal Hospital on 4th November, 2019
aged 90 years. Dearly loved mother of Andrew, Rosalind and the late Elaine and mother in law of Brian.
A Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Lindfield United Reformed Church on Monday 25th November, 2019 at 2.00pm . No flowers please but donations, if desired,
to St Peter & St James Hospice may be made via mastersandson.com or to Masters & Son, Lewes Road,
Lindfield RH16 2LE.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 14, 2019