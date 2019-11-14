Home

POWERED BY

Services
Masters & Son Funeral Directors
Masters House
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 2LE
01444 482107
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Scopes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Scopes

Notice Condolences

Winifred Scopes Notice
SCOPES Winifred Elsie Peacefully at the Princess Royal Hospital on 4th November, 2019
aged 90 years. Dearly loved mother of Andrew, Rosalind and the late Elaine and mother in law of Brian.
A Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Lindfield United Reformed Church on Monday 25th November, 2019 at 2.00pm . No flowers please but donations, if desired,
to St Peter & St James Hospice may be made via mastersandson.com or to Masters & Son, Lewes Road,
Lindfield RH16 2LE.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -