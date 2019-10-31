|
HAYBALL William (Bill) Peacefully in Oak Lodge Nursing
Home on 16th October 2019.
Beloved Husband of Mary, greatly
loved and loving Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral service at
St. Peter & St. John the Baptist Church, Wivelsfield on Thursday 14th November at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations payable to "Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 31, 2019