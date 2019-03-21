|
|
|
SMALE Valerie (Val) Passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on 6th March 2019,
aged 77 years. Loving wife to Ken and mum to Tracey, Gary, Julie and Gemma and nan to ten grandchildren and three great granddaughters. Funeral service to take place at St John's Church, Burgess Hill on Friday 29th March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations made payable to
"Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation" may be sent to Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More