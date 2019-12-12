Home

Dearden Valerie On 6th December 2019, peacefully
at Eastridge Manor Care Home,
aged 79 years. Loving mother of Ruth, Tim and Richard and mother-in-law to Sharon. Fantastic grandmother to Emma, Lauren, Ben, Alex, Sophie and Josh. Dear friend and teacher (Oathall) to many. For ever in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints' Church, Lindfield,
on Tuesday 7th January at 2.00pm. Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to St Catherines Hospice may be sent via mastersandson.com
or c/o Masters and Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield RH16 2LE (01444) 482107
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 12, 2019
