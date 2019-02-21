Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowley Funeral Service (Hassocks)
30 Keymer Road
Hassocks, Sussex BN6 8AN
01273 841711
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudi Jupp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudi Jupp

Notice Condolences

Trudi Jupp Notice
Jupp Trudi May
(née Berry) Sadly passed away on the
6th February at Princess Royal Hospital.
Dearly loving Wife to Alan.
Loving Mum to David, Andrew and Sophie. Loving Nanny to Kristen and Eloise. Dearest sister of Sally.
Much loved, missed and always
in our thoughts.
Funeral service to be held at
The Downs Crematorium, Brighton
on Thursday 7th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to Cancer Research UK
via Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks, BN6 8AN. Tel 01273 841711
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.