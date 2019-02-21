|
|
|
Jupp Trudi May
(née Berry) Sadly passed away on the
6th February at Princess Royal Hospital.
Dearly loving Wife to Alan.
Loving Mum to David, Andrew and Sophie. Loving Nanny to Kristen and Eloise. Dearest sister of Sally.
Much loved, missed and always
in our thoughts.
Funeral service to be held at
The Downs Crematorium, Brighton
on Thursday 7th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to Cancer Research UK
via Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks, BN6 8AN. Tel 01273 841711
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 21, 2019
