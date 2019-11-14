|
|
|
JOHN Trefor Died peacefully on 6th November 2019, aged 65. Beloved husband to Alison, loving father of Sarah and Claire
and devoted taid to Hattie,
he will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held at the
Surrey and Sussex Crematorium on Wednesday 20th November at 2.15pm. All friends welcome. Family flowers only please but donations to
Macmillan Cancer Support may be made via www.masterandson.com or sent to Masters & Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield, RH16 2LE.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 14, 2019