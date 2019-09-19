|
WILLCOCKS Tony Beloved father of Jonathan, sadly passed away peacefully at his home on the
7th September, aged 93.
He will be greatly missed by
his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at the St Richards Chapel, Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Balcombe Road, Crawley, Sussex, RH10 3NQ on Thursday the 26th September 2019 at 12 noon. No flowers please. However, charitable donations if desired,
to the Battersea Dogs Home c/o
J&R Mathews, Funeral Directors,
1 Old Talbot House, High Street, Cuckfield, RH17 5JX, Tel 01444 441515.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 19, 2019