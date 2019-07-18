|
|
|
Graysmark Tom Suddenly but peacefully passed away at home on
1st July 2019, aged 94 years.
Much loved and loving husband of the late Evelyn, dad to Jane
and an adored uncle.
A friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service on Saturday 20th July at 11.00am in St Peter's Church,
Ardingly followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired should be made payable to Diabetes UK and sent c/o
Paul Masson Funerals,
42-46 Queens Road, Haywards Heath RH16 1EE. Tel: 01444 410770.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 18, 2019