LEWIS Stephen Of Buxted, East Sussex, died peacefully on 30th June aged 78. A much loved Dad to Catherine and James, and Bampi to Megan, Isabel, Ruby and Mollie. Stephen's funeral is at 11am on Wednesday 17th July at Woodvale Crematorium in Brighton. Family flowers only please, but donations in Stephen's memory can be made at www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (click 'Memory Giving') or cheques payable to St Peter & St James Hospice sent c/o
P & S Gallagher Funeral Directors, Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath RH16 4EA
Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 4, 2019