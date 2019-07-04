Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Lewis

Notice Condolences

Stephen Lewis Notice
LEWIS Stephen Of Buxted, East Sussex, died peacefully on 30th June aged 78. A much loved Dad to Catherine and James, and Bampi to Megan, Isabel, Ruby and Mollie. Stephen's funeral is at 11am on Wednesday 17th July at Woodvale Crematorium in Brighton. Family flowers only please, but donations in Stephen's memory can be made at www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (click 'Memory Giving') or cheques payable to St Peter & St James Hospice sent c/o
P & S Gallagher Funeral Directors, Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath RH16 4EA
Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.