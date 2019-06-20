|
|
|
BRAZIER KOBUS Sigrun Landlady of The Jolly Tanners in Staplefield, who passed away
suddenly on 7th June aged 70.
Beloved wife of Chris and mother to Mischka, Marek, Saskia and Samira. Sigrun's funeral is at the
Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth, Crawley on Wednesday 26th June at 3.45pm. Sigrun's wish is for all her family and friends to wear colour.
Family flowers only, but donations in Sigrun's memory can be made online at www.pandsgallagher.co.uk
(click on 'Memory Giving')
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 20, 2019
Read More