LANE Sid Sadly, on 12th August at St Helier Hospital, Carshalton aged 63 years.
Wonderful Husband, Father and Pops who will be greatly missed
by everyone who knew him.
Funeral at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium, Worth on
Friday 6th September at 11.15am.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only but donations
may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk
click Memory Giving.
For all other enquiries please contact P&S Gallagher, Weald House,
111 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill RH15 9AA Tel: 01444 239869.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 22, 2019