JONES Shirley It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing away of Shirley, suddenly on 4th December 2019,
aged 85 years.
Much loved wife of Barry and Mum to Peter, Andrew and Kathryn and gran
to Kim, Lydia, Brendan, Harrison and Millie and great gran to Henry and Pippa. She will be missed greatly by her family and her wide circle of friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced presently.
All enquiries and donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation and The Donkey Sanctuary, may be made via mastersandson.com or to Masters & Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield, RH16 2LE. 01444 482107.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 12, 2019
