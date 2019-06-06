|
|
|
MEDICI Sheila Peacefully on the 30th May, 2019
at St Peter & St James Hospice,
aged 58 years.
Much loved wife of Noel and mother
of Matt and Tim. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Wilfrid's Catholic Church, Burgess Hill on Tuesday 11th June at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations to St Peter & St James Hospice may be made via www.mastersandson.com or sent to
Masters & Son, Lewes Road,
Lindfield, RH16 2LE. (01444) 482107
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 6, 2019
Read More