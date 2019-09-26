|
|
|
Evans J. Sheila Died suddenly on 18th September 2019, aged 89 years.
Wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mother of Sally, Michael & David, mother-in-law of Mick (deceased), Ann & Deana and nana of 9 and g-nana of 11.
Cremation at Surrey &
Sussex Crematorium, Worth
(Memorial Chapel), on
Thursday 10th October at 1-15 pm.
No flowers please, donations if desired for The Stroke Association, c/o
R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN,
tel 01444 454391 or via
www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 26, 2019