Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Evans

Notice Condolences

Sheila Evans Notice
Evans J. Sheila Died suddenly on 18th September 2019, aged 89 years.
Wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mother of Sally, Michael & David, mother-in-law of Mick (deceased), Ann & Deana and nana of 9 and g-nana of 11.
Cremation at Surrey &
Sussex Crematorium, Worth
(Memorial Chapel), on
Thursday 10th October at 1-15 pm.
No flowers please, donations if desired for The Stroke Association, c/o
R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN,
tel 01444 454391 or via
www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.