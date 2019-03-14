Home

POWERED BY

Services
Masters & Son Funeral Directors
Masters House
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 2LE
01444 482107
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
14:30
Woodvale Crematorium
Lewes Road
Brighton BN2 3QB
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarita Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarita Grant

Notice Condolences

Sarita Grant Notice
GRANT Sarita
(Tita)
(née Ballantyne) Of North Chailey, after a long illness, courageously endured.
Sarita died on March 3rd 2019,
aged 84. Dearly loved wife of Ian,
much loved mother of Lucy, Alice, Heather and Sophie.
Adored grannie of Jack, Hannah, Tom, Rosie, Toby, Gus, Amy, Ben, Sam, Emily
and Charlie and great grannie of Phoebe.

Funeral service will be held at
Woodvale Crematorium, Lewes Road, Brighton BN2 3QB,
on March 15th at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to St Peter and
St James Hospice may be sent via mastersandson.com or c/o
Masters and Son, Lewes Road,
Lindfield, RH16 2LE.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices