GRANT Sarita
(Tita)
(née Ballantyne) Of North Chailey, after a long illness, courageously endured.
Sarita died on March 3rd 2019,
aged 84. Dearly loved wife of Ian,
much loved mother of Lucy, Alice, Heather and Sophie.
Adored grannie of Jack, Hannah, Tom, Rosie, Toby, Gus, Amy, Ben, Sam, Emily
and Charlie and great grannie of Phoebe.
Funeral service will be held at
Woodvale Crematorium, Lewes Road, Brighton BN2 3QB,
on March 15th at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to St Peter and
St James Hospice may be sent via mastersandson.com or c/o
Masters and Son, Lewes Road,
Lindfield, RH16 2LE.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 14, 2019
