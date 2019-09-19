Home

Betts Ruby Sadly on 2nd September 2019.
Loving mum to Lynda, Theresa, Sylvie, Shirley and the late George. Beloved grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service to take place at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Tuesday 8th October at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please but donations preferred, payable to either "The Sussex Heart Charity" or
"KSS AAT" may be sent to Lyn,
Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services,
82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 19, 2019
