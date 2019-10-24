Home

Roger Matthews

Roger Matthews Notice
MATTHEWS Roger Husband of Carol (Caroline),
passed away peacefully in
The Princess Royal Hospital,
on October 14th 2019.
Requiem Mass to celebrate
his life will take place on Friday November 8th at 1-00 pm,
at St John's Church,
Burgess Hill. No flowers please
but donations, if desired, payable to
"St Peter & St James Hospice"
(to be used for Beacon
View Wellbeing Centre),
c/o R A Brooks & Son,
35 Wivelsfield Road,
Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN,
tel: 01444 454391
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 24, 2019
